MP Brian Masse is looking to fill appointments to help collect 150 donations of blood to help celebrate Canada 150 between Thursday June 29th and July 1st.

“By adopting a clinic, organizations can make a difference in the lives of hospital patients. With Canada Day fast approaching we thought what a better way to celebrate Canada 150 then by giving the gift of life”, said Masse.

You can take part by making an appointment to Give Life at the Windsor Donor clinic by calling 1 888 236 6283 or going to blood.ca to reserve your spot.