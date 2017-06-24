New accessibility equipment is now in place at Sandpoint Beach.

The two Mobi Chairs have been added that will allow individuals to roll along the new accessible beach mats right into the water where they become floating wheelchairs.

“Municipalities are leaders on the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act,” said Councillor Sleiman. “Investments such as those unveiled today and the exercise equipment unveiled earlier this week at Huron Lodge exceed the legislative requirements and helps ensure access for everyone.”

City Council invested $37,500 at WAAC’s recommendation to cover the costs of the new equipment at Sandpoint Beach.

The Beach is open daily during the summer between 1pm and 7pm, weather and water quality permitting. The mobi-chairs will be available on a first come first served basis through request to the on-duty life guards.