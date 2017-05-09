The next round of Windsor Fire’s Wake Up, Get a Working Smoke Alarm program kicks off Tuesday evening.

The program was launched in 2013 to combat widespread non-compliance with the Ontario Fire Code’s smoke alarm requirements across our community. The purpose is to visit all single family dwellings to ensure smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm compliance.

In addition to the visits, residents will be provided with fire safety and home escape planning information.

Since 2013 they have visited 27,682 homes and installed 4,981 smoke alarms and batteries.

The program will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (weather permitting) until June 24th.