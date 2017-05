Transit Windsor says that they will not be providing shuttle services for the Memorial Cup on Thursday, May 25th, 2017, and Saturday, May 27th, 2017.

No game is scheduled on Thursday, and the public will be able to park at the WFCU for the Alumni

game on Saturday, May 27th, 2017.

The advertised Memorial Cup shuttle service will be running as scheduled on Friday, May 26th, and Sunday, May 28th from 4pm to 11pm.