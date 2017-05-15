Partly CloudyNow
Monday May 15th, 2017

Posted at 6:36pm

Leamington
An 18-year-old male has been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Leamington Monday afternoon.

OPP say it happened around 1:35pm near the intersection of Erie St. South and Oak Street west in Leamington, Ontario.

They report that a grey Pontiac struck the male pedestrian on the courtesy crosswalk at the Highbury Canco Corporation on Erie Street South, south of the intersection of Oak Street west.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

