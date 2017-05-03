LaSalle police are warning about a possible cougar sighting in the town.

Police say that around 8:30am on May 3rd, 2017, two resident observed what they believed to be a cougar walking behind houses in the 2500 block of Todd Lane and into the bush that separates the Town of LaSalle and the City of Windsor.

The cat-like creature was described as being tan in colour and measuring approximately three feet in height and five feet in length.

Police attended the area and discovered large tracks consistent with the size of the animal described by the witnesses. The officers followed the fresh tracks for several metres into the bush where they eventually lost sight of them.

The LaSalle Police would like to warn the local residents of this sighting and not to approach the animal if located or sighted. Residents are also asked to be alert of their environment when out enjoying the local trails.