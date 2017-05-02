OvercastNow
7 °C
45 °F
Partly CloudyTue
10 °C
50 °F		ClearWed
16 °C
60 °F		RainThu
8 °C
46 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday May 2nd, 2017

Posted at 6:26pm

Community Photos
Print Friendly

Today was the largest parade of Windsor Police personnel in the history of the service, according to Police Chief Frederick.

To celebrate 150 years of the Windsor Police Service a parade was held downtown Tuesday afternoon, culminating with an inspection of the officers by their chief in front of Windsor Police Headquarters.

The celebrations will continue with a display of police gear set up in Charles Clarke Square until this evening, and into the rest of the week with a 150th Anniversary Gala at The St. Clair Centre for the Arts on Wednesday and a torch run for the Special Olympics on Thursday.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.