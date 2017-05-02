Today was the largest parade of Windsor Police personnel in the history of the service, according to Police Chief Frederick.

To celebrate 150 years of the Windsor Police Service a parade was held downtown Tuesday afternoon, culminating with an inspection of the officers by their chief in front of Windsor Police Headquarters.

The celebrations will continue with a display of police gear set up in Charles Clarke Square until this evening, and into the rest of the week with a 150th Anniversary Gala at The St. Clair Centre for the Arts on Wednesday and a torch run for the Special Olympics on Thursday.