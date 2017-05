OPP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada Gas Bar in the 7000 block of Industrial Drive in Comber.

Police say that around 4am on May 10th, 2017 a lone suspect entered the business and demanded cash from the attendant.

The suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle with a small amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP Essex County Major Crimes Unit at 519-723-2491.