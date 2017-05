The annual international Ford fireworks display over the Detroit River will have a new start time again this year.

They light up the sky starting at 9:55pm on Monday, June 26th.

Traditionally the fireworks used to get underway at 10:06pm, but that has changed in recent years.

In 2015 they started at 9:06pm when the threat of rain pushed them back an hour. Last year they went off at 9:48pm.