The Catholic School Board has chosen a name for the new grade school currently under construction in East Windsor.

The new building is located to the west of the present St.Bernard and would be a consolidation of the two school communities of St. Bernard and St. Jules Catholic Elementary schools.

To pick the new name of the combined school, a consultative process began in March.

School administration collected submissions and in the end Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School, Pope Francis Catholic Elementary School and St. Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School were the top three choices.

In May, a student vote was held based on the three school name submissions. Based on the student vote the request was made to the Board of Trustees approve their choice of the name of St. Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School or St. Teresa of Calcutta​ Catholic Elementary School.

At their board meeting Tuesday evening, the board voted to name the school St.Teresa of Calcutta​ Catholic Elementary School.