Major construction at the intersection of County Road 22 and County Road 19 is set to begin on Monday. With this planned work, speed reductions within the construction zone will be set at 60 km/h.

The $6.9 million, six-phase project, awarded to Amico Infrastructures, will improve capacity and safety for one of the busiest intersections in the region and is anticipated to be completed in November of 2017.

“A construction project of this magnitude involves complex staging and numerous lane shifts throughout the duration of the improvements,” said Tom Bateman, Director of Transportation Services for the County of Essex.

“We are acknowledge there will be short-term impacts, and we thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding as we are committed to minimalizing delays while maintaining a safe corridor,” said Bateman.

The entire project will be completed with six phases of construction, with a variety of lane configurations. County Road 22 will be restricted to single lanes in each direction, with no anticipated closures and County Road 19 will have temporary short-duration closures.

Work will also be done in some instances in the evenings and on weekends to expedite construction activities.