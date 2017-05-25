Looking to meet new friends?

With the help of a good book, Windsor Public Library has planned a fun and casual way for you to meet other young adults in a casual, low-key and fun environment for millennials aged 18 to 35.

Library staff will facilitate the workshop and ask all participants to arrive with a favourite book as a point of conversation. They will also provide other conversation starters to ensure the five-minute sessions move along smoothly. At the conclusion of the event, ‘frienders’ will complete a question sheet which will ask them to identify participants with whom they would like to chat further and become new ‘pals’. Library staff will provide contact information to those participants who form a match.

It takes place at the Riverside Branch on Wednesday, May 31st from 5:30pm to 7:30 pm.

Those interested in participating should register as soon as possible as there are only 30 spots available. To register or for more information, please call us at519-255-6770, Extension 3310 or e-mail us at [email protected] or [email protected].