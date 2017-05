LaSalle Police are searing for a missing man.

Police say that Joe Alb of LaSalle left for London early on Sunday to see his grandson play soccer, but he did not make it to the game.

He is described as an 81-year-old male, 5’7″, with grey hair, and a medium build.

He was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion with a personalized plate of JOEALB.

If you see him or his car you are asked to call LaSalle police at 519-969-5210.