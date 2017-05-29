The Windsor Spitfires are victorious for the third time in nine years and you’re invited to celebrate with them this Wednesday.

The City of Windsor will honour the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup winning Windsor Spitfires with a victory parade this Wednesday, May 31st at 6pm.

“The Spitfires’ players, leadership and ownership have brought so much excitement and pride to our community that this is our way of saying thank you before everyone disperses for the summer,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Fans and proud residents alike are invited to line the parade route along Ouellette Avenue, from Wyandotte Street north to the Riverfront.

Spitfires players and the Memorial Cup will be driven along the parade route and fans are invited to gather at the Festival Plaza for speeches and autographs.

Championship memorabilia will also be on hand for purchase.