OvercastNow
9 °C
48 °F
Mostly CloudyFri
14 °C
58 °F		Chance of RainSat
18 °C
64 °F		ThunderstormSun
24 °C
76 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday May 19th, 2017

Posted at 9:46am

City News
Print Friendly


Windsorites will now be able to get rid of unwanted bulk furniture items by calling 311 and paying the city a fee to pick it up.

Under the new program, each of the city’s pickup zones will see one collection cycle for bulk items per month. There is a maximum of two items per pickup and the cost for the service is $20 per item.

To book a pickup, call 311 and city staff will advise you of available dates. A credit card can be accepted over the phone, or cash and debit can be accepted at our Customer Care Centres. All pickup appointments must be booked first by calling 311.

For complete details, including schedules, tips and restrictions, visit the Residential Bulk Furniture Collection pages.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.