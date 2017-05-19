

Windsorites will now be able to get rid of unwanted bulk furniture items by calling 311 and paying the city a fee to pick it up.

Under the new program, each of the city’s pickup zones will see one collection cycle for bulk items per month. There is a maximum of two items per pickup and the cost for the service is $20 per item.

To book a pickup, call 311 and city staff will advise you of available dates. A credit card can be accepted over the phone, or cash and debit can be accepted at our Customer Care Centres. All pickup appointments must be booked first by calling 311.

For complete details, including schedules, tips and restrictions, visit the Residential Bulk Furniture Collection pages.