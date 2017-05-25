OvercastNow
14 °C
57 °F
OvercastFri
22 °C
71 °F		Chance of RainSat
22 °C
72 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormSun
23 °C
73 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday May 25th, 2017

Posted at 8:01pm

City News
Print Friendly

Photo from Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor employee HEROes delivered 1,500 hygiene kits to local organizations Thursday morning.

These kits were assembled by Caesars Windsor employee volunteers with products provided in partnership with Clean The World, a non-profit organization that sterilizes used shampoos and soaps and recycles them into new products.

The kits, containing soap, shampoo, razor, toothbrush and a personal note, were delivered to The Salvation Army, the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women, and the Windsor Residence for Young Men.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.