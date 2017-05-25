Caesars Windsor employee HEROes delivered 1,500 hygiene kits to local organizations Thursday morning.

These kits were assembled by Caesars Windsor employee volunteers with products provided in partnership with Clean The World, a non-profit organization that sterilizes used shampoos and soaps and recycles them into new products.

The kits, containing soap, shampoo, razor, toothbrush and a personal note, were delivered to The Salvation Army, the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women, and the Windsor Residence for Young Men.