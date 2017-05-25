

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex has received a donation of $20,100 from local McHappy Day proceeds that will be used to support this years Summer Camp.

The summer camp program is primarily for children who are on the waiting list for a Big Brother or Big Sister. However, it is also offered to children who might not qualify for the one to one mentoring programs, but could benefit form a group mentoring opportunity.

The camp is free, and runs three days a week serving approximately 40 children. The focus is on group mentoring, fun, making new friends, and enjoying experiences they may not otherwise have through this summer recreational day camp. Children are picked up from home by summer camp staff, provided a healthy snack and lunch, participate in onsite and offsite activities, and returned home at the end of the day.

“McHappy Day is all about supporting children’s charities that have a positive impact on children and their families. In Windsor Essex, we have committed that 100% of the proceeds from this year’s McHappy Day® (May 3, 2017) are going to local charities and we are proud to include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex with a donation of $20,100 to fund their summer camp program” Jason Trussell, McDonald’s Owner Operator.