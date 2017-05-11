Mostly CloudyNow
Thursday May 11th, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

Amherstburg
To celebrate the birthday of Canada, 150 residents will be awarded the “CANdo 150 Award of Distinction” medal during Canada Day 150 Celebrations on July 1st.

The awards will honor and recognize residents in three categories; Service, Leadership, and Legacy.

“This is an opportunity to not only celebrate Canada’s birthday but also the people who have contributed their time, talent or a special gift in making Canada and specifically their community, a great place to live in!” said Mayor Aldo Di Carlo.

Eligibility starts at 16 years and older.

For more information on the nomination process and regulations visit www.amherstburg.ca/canuckitup.

