CAA South Central Ontario has launched its annual worst roads campaign.

Whether the issue is traffic congestion, potholes, timing of traffic lights, road signs or pedestrian and cycling safety, your votes for the worst roads in Ontario are needed.

Windsor has made this list in past years for both Huron Line and Tecumseh Road East.

Head to CAAWorstRoads.com and place you votes.

Voting lasts until May 1st, 2017.