Today the Windsor-Essex Chapter of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) presented the 10th annual Lois Fairley Nurse of the Year Community Service Award.

Francoise Stanutz, who has been a nurse for forty-nine years, was the recipient of this year’s award, which honours Lois Fairley “who was a fierce advocate for patients, her community, and her colleagues,” according to Crystal Hepburn, President of the Windsor-Essex RNAO chapter.

Stanutz has worked in medical facilities from Detroit to Ottawa, and has been a part of The Hospice Residential Home in East Windsor since it opened. Ready to celebrate her retirement tomorrow, Stanutz has worked as a manager, nurse educator, and palliative care coordinator with Hospice.

“I have had…a very fulfilling and amazing career,” says Stanutz. “It’s such a privilege to have honoured [Lois Fairley] and to have been selected and to be in such company of all the other nurses in Windsor-Essex County.”

The Lois Fairley award is determined based on nominations, forty-five of which were submitted this year.