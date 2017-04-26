Partly CloudyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Partly CloudyWed
24 °C
75 °F		ThunderstormThu
21 °C
70 °F		OvercastFri
18 °C
65 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday April 26th, 2017

Posted at 12:07pm

City News
Print Friendly

Today the Windsor-Essex Chapter of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) presented the 10th annual Lois Fairley Nurse of the Year Community Service Award.

Francoise Stanutz, who has been a nurse for forty-nine years, was the recipient of this year’s award, which honours Lois Fairley “who was a fierce advocate for patients, her community, and her colleagues,” according to Crystal Hepburn, President of the Windsor-Essex RNAO chapter.

Stanutz has worked in medical facilities from Detroit to Ottawa, and has been a part of The Hospice Residential Home in East Windsor since it opened. Ready to celebrate her retirement tomorrow, Stanutz has worked as a manager, nurse educator, and palliative care coordinator with Hospice.

“I have had…a very fulfilling and amazing career,” says Stanutz. “It’s such a privilege to have honoured [Lois Fairley] and to have been selected and to be in such company of all the other nurses in Windsor-Essex County.”

The Lois Fairley award is determined based on nominations, forty-five of which were submitted this year.

Francoise Stanutz with her husband, Windsor-Essex RNAO President, and past Lois Fairley Award recipients.

Francoise Stanutz with previous award recipients, RNAO Windsor-Essex president, and the sons of Lois Fairley. 

Francoise Stanutz accepting her award. 

Previous winners of the Lois Fairley Award, Marylynn Holzel, Rita DiBiase, Shauna Carter, and Georgina Kelly. 

Carol Derbyshire of The Hospice of Windsor. 

Brian Fairley, son of Lois Fairley, for whom the award was named. 

Crystal Hepburn, president of the Windsor-Essex Chapter of the RNAO.

 

 

 

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.