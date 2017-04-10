With the influx of newcomers and refugees settling in Ontario there is a growing need to support these parents and their children’s mental health and well-being.

The Triple P -Positive Parenting Program at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Regional Children’s Centre provides a toolbox of ideas for parents, offering information, support and practical answers to everyday parenting concerns.

The program was recently awarded a Trillium Grant, and will be receiving an additional $139,000 over 24 months to culturally adapt the program for the Arab newcomer community.

“For the past few years we have seen an influx in requests to provide parenting support to our newcomer families. This grant will allow us to engage families and community partners in conversations regarding how best to do this,” said Tammy Drazilov, Community Practice Coordinator with the Regional Children’s Centre.

To learn more about the Windsor-Essex Program visit www. hdgh.org/triplep.