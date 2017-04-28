

Windsor Police are investigating a collision involving a female pedestrian.

Police say that around 11pm on Thursday April 27th, 2017 a female was walking in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue when they say that she may have come into physical contact with a 2002 Black Ford Explorer.

The female pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and involved vehicle have been located.

Investigators are seeking any potential witnesses to the occurrence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.