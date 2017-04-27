There is money in the provincial budget for a new hospital in Windsor.

Windsor is one of five hospital project announced that will share $9 billion over 10 years.

A new health care system is coming to Windsor-Essex. Congratulations to the Gov. of Ontario for moving the project forward. — Mayor Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) April 27, 2017

Windsor's new hospital is coming! Well done WRH… and everyone involved!! #onpoli #megahospital — DwightDuncan (@DwightDuncan) April 27, 2017

More to come . . .