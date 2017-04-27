Partly CloudyNow
Thursday April 27th, 2017

Posted at 4:43pm

City News
There is money in the provincial budget for a new hospital in Windsor.

Windsor is one of five hospital project announced that will share $9 billion over 10 years.

More to come . . .

