Thursday April 20th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

Henry Ford Health System is hosting a job fair in search of registered nurses to fill full-time, part-time and contingent opportunities at Henry Ford Hospital and throughout the health system.

Experienced registered nurses who have completed the NCLEX exam are preferred and encouraged to bring copies of their resume.

It takes place at the Caboto Club on Wednesday, April 26th from 8am to 5pm.

For more info or to apply, visit henryfordcareers.com and enter 172629 into the “find jobs by keyword” box.

