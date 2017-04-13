City of Windsor offices will be closed on Friday, April 14th, 2017 and Monday, April 17yh, 2017 for the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays.

311 Call Centre

The 311 Call Centre will be closed on Friday and Monday for the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays.

211 Windsor-Essex

211 Windsor-Essex will be open 24 hours a day throughout the Easter holiday weekend.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Good Friday or Easter Monday. Residential collection services will be delayed by one day.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday but open on Saturday, April 15th, 2017 from 9am to 1pm.

Parks and Recreation

All Community and Customer Care Centres will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday (unless otherwise notified), except for previously scheduled rentals. All community centre programs will occur as normal on Saturday, April 15th, 2017 and Easter Monday.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of Windsor Public Library will be closed Friday through Monday except Central, Budimir and Riverside libraries, which will be open Saturday, April 15th, 2017 from 9am to 5pm.

Museum Windsor

Chimczuk Museum will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday but open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday. François Baby House will be closed April 14th to 17th 2017. Regular hours resume on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017.

Transit Windsor

City buses will run on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Friday and Sunday, and regular schedules for Saturday and Monday. The Tunnel Bus will operate on its regular schedules throughout the weekend.

Parking Enforcement

There will be no municipal parking enforcement on Good Friday or Easter Monday, and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed as well.