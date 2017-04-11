After thirty years with the County of Essex, the Corporation’s Chief Administrative Officer, Brian Gregg, has announced his plans to retire as of September 2017.

“I have been honoured and privileged to have served the Corporation for thirty years and, in particular, the last nineteen as its Chief Administrative Officer” said Gregg.

“During my tenure with the Corporation, the County has evolved considerably, with many accomplishments achieved and new initiatives introduced. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who have provided me with the ability to contribute to making Essex County a pre-eminent location to live, learn, work, play, invest and visit” said Gregg.

The Warden and members of County Council will begin the recruitment process for the Chief Administrative Officer’s position in the near future.