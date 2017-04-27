Partly CloudyNow
Thursday April 27th, 2017

Posted at 2:11pm

Weather
Environment Canada says that a cold front is expected to sweep through Southwestern Ontario this afternoon bringing a few showers and thunderstorms along with it.

There is the potential that some of these thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h. The showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to diminish by early this evening as the cold front progresses east.

If an isolated thunderstorm does have the potential to produce stronger wind gusts then a severe thunderstorm warning might be issued.

