The Windsor Public Library is looking to hear how the community connects to the Central Library.

Library Planning Consultant Anne McKay will be at the Central Library on Wednesday, March 29th 6:30pm to 8pm to gather input on ideas and innovation for a future library.

Together with Architect Jason Grossi of design studio g+G, McKay has begun community and staff consultations on how best to ‘right size’ the 101,000 square foot facility.

Additionally, a public survey has been posted to the library website for members of the community wanting to provide input. Paper copies of the survey are available at all library locations.

The survey will be available for six weeks and will form a part of the report which is scheduled to go before the Windsor Public Library Board in November 2017.

The consultants will also be gathering community and stakeholder opinion in a series of meetings and discussion groups.