n an effort to simplify and speed up the process of obtaining a record check, online record checks now available on the Windsor Police website.

This online process is secure and available only to the applicant. The software features electronic identity verification , which confirms an applicant’s identity based on their consumer credit history. Once identity has been verified, a secure online payment is processed. Windsor Police Service employees do not have access to either the consumer credit history, or the payment information of the applicant.

The website includes detailed information and educational videos that will help applicants and agencies in selecting the correct level of record check based on the volunteer or employment position.

Email notifications will also be sent during all phases of the process. An automatic notification is sent once the record check has been completed and mailed to the applicant’s home address, eliminating the need for phone calls and in person pickup.

The applicant is able to view the progress of their record check online at any time.

In addition to the fee for the appropriate record check requested, the convenience fee for using the online system and identity verification is $9.95, plus HST for a total of $11.24.

For more information visit www.police.windsor.on.ca and click the “Online Police Record Checks” icon on the home page to begin the process.