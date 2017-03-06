The Rotary Clubs of Windsor-Essex are hosting their third annual public meeting featuring a panel discussion on medical marijuana.

Panel speakers include: a local manufacturer, medical professionals, law enforcement, patients and family members will discuss the pros and cons of this controversial drug. Jim Crichton of CTV News will moderate the discussion.

Organizing committee chair, Rina Hyland, said the panel discussion promises to be an interesting discussion.

“This discussion is timely and topical and aims to demystify some of the issues surrounding the use of medical marijuana,” Hyland explains.

The panel takes place on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 at 6pm at the Ciociaro Club.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by emailing [email protected] Tickets include a chicken buffet dinner.