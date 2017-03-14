Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. is hiring new employees in Windsor.

The company is planning to recruit 10 or more new employees for its finance and accounting teams.

This move is the result of a recent decision by the organization’s parent company, Pernod Ricard, to mutualize its US and Canadian accounting functions into a single regional team located in Windsor which will serve all of its North American business.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our distillery,” says Angelo DeMarco, HR Director at Hiram Walker. “We are very proud and excited to bring in some new talent and continue to grow our company, whose roots have been embedded in the Windsor community since 1857. This is a fantastic vote of confidence from Pernod Ricard, and we could not be happier.”

DeMarco is leading the recruitment efforts, and has been working hand-in-hand with the University of Windsor and St. Clair College in a collaborative effort to keep young professionals in the city of Windsor.

“Hiram Walker’s long tradition of excellence not only means making great whisky, but also extends to having world class business processes and the talented people to support them,” says Steve Moynahan, Director of Finance at Hiram Walker. “Pernod Ricard’s most recent decision to establish a North American Accounting Team here in Windsor is yet another validation of this.”

To see all job openings, visit Corby Spirit and Wine’s website at Corby.ca/Careers.