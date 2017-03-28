ClearNow
Tuesday March 28th, 2017

Business
BOX by No Frills on Wyandotte Street East is about to become Windsor’s first No Frills store.

The BOX store will close later this week to allow for the store to transition to Tony and Kathy’s No Frills.

“With a focus on value and fresh produce, the No Frills store will appeal to residents looking for grocery food essentials at a low price. The store will also provide residents with the no name and President’s Choice products they enjoy,” reads a statement by Loblaw Public Relations.

The BOX store opened in August of 2013.

 

