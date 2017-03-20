Prior to the selection of a site and the creation of a design for its new K-12 school in Kingsville the Greater Essex County District School Board is asking the community for its opinions.

The new K-12 school will include students who now attend Kingsville District High School, Jack Miner Public School, Kingsville Public School and Harrow Public School.

A community survey has been posted on-line and can be found at www.publicboard.ca and each of the current schools’ webpages.

It will be open for submissions until Tuesday, April 4th.