Monday March 20th, 2017

Posted at 5:40pm

Kingsville
Prior to the selection of a site and the creation of a design for its new K-12 school in Kingsville the Greater Essex County District School Board is asking the community for its opinions.

The new K-12 school will include students who now attend Kingsville District High School, Jack Miner Public School, Kingsville Public School and Harrow Public School.

A community survey has been posted on-line and can be found at www.publicboard.ca and each of the current schools’ webpages.

It will be open for submissions until Tuesday, April 4th.

