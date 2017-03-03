The Windsor Essex Home Builder’s annual Home Show takes place this weekend at The Ciociaro Club in Oldcastle.

Featuring over seventy vendors that range from water treatment to medical alert to electrical, Windsorites in the market for home improvement have the chance to speak directly with sales staff regarding products and services.

“People are starting to finally come out to home shows,” remarks Chad Kotow, Director of Sales for Certified Windows and Doors, commenting on the company’s return to the show after a decade hiatus. “The companies that come to the home shows are the ones that our customers are picking. [Customers] are coming to these and realizing that the vendors here are the ones that they want to work with, rather than picking out of the telephone book the way it used to be.”

The Home Show will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, March 4th, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, March 5th. Admission is $7 at the door, and kids sixteen and under get in free.