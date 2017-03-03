ClearNow
-4 °C
25 °F
ClearFri
-3 °C
26 °F		ClearSat
-1 °C
30 °F		Partly CloudySun
6 °C
43 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday March 3rd, 2017

Posted at 9:18pm

Community Photos
Print Friendly

The Windsor Essex Home Builder’s annual Home Show takes place this weekend at The Ciociaro Club in Oldcastle.

Featuring over seventy vendors that range from water treatment to medical alert to electrical, Windsorites in the market for home improvement have the chance to speak directly with sales staff regarding products and services.

“People are starting to finally come out to home shows,” remarks Chad Kotow, Director of Sales for Certified Windows and Doors, commenting on the company’s return to the show after a decade hiatus. “The companies that come to the home shows are the ones that our customers are picking. [Customers] are coming to these and realizing that the vendors here are the ones that they want to work with, rather than picking out of the telephone book the way it used to be.”

The Home Show will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, March 4th, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, March 5th. Admission is $7 at the door, and kids sixteen and under get in free.

Representatives from Nantais Family Chiropractic

Jessica Guglietti (left) and Jen Jacques of Prime Lighting Design Inc

Kathy Renaud, Epicure Independent Consultant

Dr. Brock Van Dyke of Solid Foundation Chiropractic posing with his demonstration skeleton

Chad Kotow, Director of Sales for Certified Windows and Doors

Ryan Hughes (right) Landscape Effects Group representative and Director of Golf Operations for Rochester Place Golf Club and Resort

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.