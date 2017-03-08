Trailer blown over on Ambassador Bridge by Dave Hunt
Damaging winds and gusts nearing one-hundred kilometres per hour have hit Windsor and Essex County throughout the day, Wednesday.
Environment Canada recorded peak wind gusts at Windsor Airport of 91 km/hr at 2pm. Wind speeds have remained steady above 50 km/hr for much of the morning and afternoon.
windsoriteDOTca readers have sent in photos of damage caused by the high winds.
If you have photos, send them to [email protected].
On Edward Street by Melissa Lussier
On Victoria by Shelley Cannon
By Shelley Cannon
By Don Oke
the light turned around and spun! by Matthew Porter
Wyandotte and George apt building roof is blowing away by Lisa Gawley
By Kristin Neisch-Jaksic
Townhouse developments east Windsor near Tecumseh arena by Julie Taylor
Fence down by Katherine Donaldson
Tree down & wires on Ellrose Ave by Tina Ouellette
Wind damage in villages by kyle gow
South Walkerville by Holly Howell
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously