Damaging winds and gusts nearing one-hundred kilometres per hour have hit Windsor and Essex County throughout the day, Wednesday.

Environment Canada recorded peak wind gusts at Windsor Airport of 91 km/hr at 2pm. Wind speeds have remained steady above 50 km/hr for much of the morning and afternoon.

windsoriteDOTca readers have sent in photos of damage caused by the high winds.

