Wednesday March 8th, 2017

Posted at 3:24pm

City News
Trailer blown over on Ambassador Bridge by Dave Hunt

Damaging winds and gusts nearing one-hundred kilometres per hour have hit Windsor and Essex County throughout the day, Wednesday.

Environment Canada recorded peak wind gusts at Windsor Airport of 91 km/hr at 2pm. Wind speeds have remained steady above 50 km/hr for much of the morning and afternoon.

windsoriteDOTca readers have sent in photos of damage caused by the high winds.

If you have photos, send them to [email protected].

On Edward Street by Melissa Lussier

On Victoria by Shelley Cannon

By Shelley Cannon

By Don Oke

the light turned around and spun! by Matthew Porter

Wyandotte and George apt building roof is blowing away by Lisa Gawley

By Kristin Neisch-Jaksic

Townhouse developments east Windsor near Tecumseh arena by Julie Taylor

Fence down by Katherine Donaldson

Tree down & wires on Ellrose Ave by Tina Ouellette

Wind damage in villages by kyle gow

South Walkerville by Holly Howell

