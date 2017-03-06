The musically diverse, Ian Anderson will perform on The Colosseum stage on Sunday August 20th at 8pm.

The concert will feature a solid collection of the best-known Jethro Tull repertoire from 1968 to today. Fans will recognize the key songs from various albums which put Jethro Tull and Ian Anderson on the map in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s including “Aqualung”, “Locomotive Breath” and “A New Day Yesterday”.

Ian Anderson is accompanied by Jethro Tull members David Goodier (bass), John O’Hara (keyboards), Florian Opahle (guitar), Scott Hammond (drums). Anderson is also releasing a new album with The Carducci String Quartet titled Jethro Tull – The String Quartets.

Tickets start at $40 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday March 10th.