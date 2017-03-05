The parking lot and launch ramps at Lakeview Park Marina will close on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017, as work starts to install new fuel tanks.

The area will be closed to all public traffic, both vehicular and pedestrian to ensure safety and allow for construction crews to work unimpeded.

The marina parking lot and launch ramps are expected to be reopened around the third week of April once the work is completed and just in time for boating season to begin.