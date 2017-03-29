The Government of Ontario is now accepting applications for the new Ontario Student Assistance Program, which is making tuition free for more than 210,000 students.

OSAP is available to adult students, married students, students with children, dependent students and single independent students. Students with children may also be eligible to receive funding for child care costs.

Students and their families can use the new online calculator to quickly determine how much financial assistance they are eligible for — which may be more than they expect.

Find more information on their website.