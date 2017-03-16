Collins Barrow Leamington is has opened a second office in Essex with the admission of two new partners to their audit, tax and advisory practice.

Ed Fuerth and Brad Miehls bring over 20 years of experience in public practice to the firm and has worked extensively with clients in the Windsor-Essex area.

Managing partner, Jason Melo, CPA, CA, said, “We are thrilled to expand the value we provide to clients, both geographically and through additional expertise; it will be a pleasure to integrate Ed and Brad’s respective practices and welcome them to the Collins Barrow National network.”

You can find the new location at 39 Maidstone Avenue East.