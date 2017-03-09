Mostly CloudyNow
Thursday March 9th, 2017

Posted at 11:37am

Business
CenterLine (Windsor) Limited which was named winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2013, has now successfully retained its status and become a Gold Standard winner in 2017.

 

“It’s much more than just financial performance,” said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “The ingredients to success also include overall business performance and sustained growth. It takes dedication and commitment from the entire organization.”

