CenterLine (Windsor) Limited which was named winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2013, has now successfully retained its status and become a Gold Standard winner in 2017.
“It’s much more than just financial performance,” said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “The ingredients to success also include overall business performance and sustained growth. It takes dedication and commitment from the entire organization.”
