Canada’s National Women’s Team will in Leamington from March 24th to 29th for a series of practices and scrimmages in advance of the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Plymouth, Michigan.

Canada’s pre-tournament camp will be hosted at the Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex and features practices and games that are free and open to the public.

You can find more information here.