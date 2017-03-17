OvercastNow
Friday March 17th, 2017

Posted at 2:53pm

Sports
Canada’s National Women’s Team will in Leamington from March 24th to 29th for a series of practices and scrimmages in advance of the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Plymouth, Michigan.

Canada’s pre-tournament camp will be hosted at the Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex and features practices and games that are free and open to the public.

All practices and scrimmages at pre-tournament camp will be free and open to the public.

You can find more information here.

