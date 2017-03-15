The City of Windsor says that Canada Post has started delivering 70,000 City of Windsor 2017-18 Collection Calendars to residential mailboxes.

The calendar is valid from April 1st, 2017 to March 31st, 2018 and acts as a handy reference tool throughout the year. The calendar not only indicates collection days but also provides valuable information, such as preparation requirements, how to get rid of needles or bulk items, and why your garbage may not have been collected.

City-wide delivery of the calendars is expected to take four weeks.

Residents who do not receive a copy of the 2017-18 Collection Calendar by March 31st, 2017 should call 311.