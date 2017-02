Australia’s hottest male dancers, Thunder From Down Under, return to The Colosseum stage on Friday May 26th at 9pm.

Thunder From Down Under delivers the perfect ladies’ night out, with sexy dance performances, charming humour and audience interaction. Thunder From Down Under has gained global notoriety, appeared on several television shows and has been voted Las Vegas’ #1 Male Revue. Don’t miss out on a night to remember!

Tickets start at $15 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday February 17th.