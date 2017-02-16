OvercastNow
Thursday February 16th, 2017

Posted at 3:35pm

Tecumseh
OPP are investigating a robbery at the IDA pharmacy located in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh on February 15th, 2017.

OPP say that around 7:45pm, the suspect entered the pharmacy, displayed a handgun demanding pharmacy staff provide him with narcotics prior to fleeing the scene in a westerly direction.

A minimal amount of narcotics were reported to have been taken.

The suspect is described as an adult male, white, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a two tone grey jacket and blue jeans.

Any one with information is asked to call the Essex County OPP major crime unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

