The initial community meeting of the Pubic School Boards Program and Accommodation Review Committees for East Windsor and Forest Glade takes place this Wednesday, February 8th at 6pm at Eastwood Public School.

The schools included in the review are Eastwood, Forest Glade, and Parkview Public Schools.

According to the board, there is an excess of 502 student spaces between the three schools, with Eastwood using 271 of 392 available student spaces, Forest Glade using 517 of their 804 available spaces, and Parkview with 234 students in a building that holds 328 students.

The meeting on Wednesday includes an overview of the Program and Accommodation Review process; an explanation of the duties of the committee; information on how members of the communities can provide input and a review of the initial staff reports and suggested options.

There will also be opportunities during these meeting for individuals to offer comments, suggestions and ideas.

A copy of the full board report can be found here.