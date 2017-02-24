Plans are in the works for a new roundabout to be installed on the fat west end of the city.

It will be instated just west of the bridge at the intersection of Sandwich Street, Riverside Drive West, Rosedale Avenue and University Avenue, and will act as a gate way to Sandwich Towne.

Statues of General Isaac Brock and Chief Tecumseh are planned for the center of the roundabout.

Construction will cost $850,000, and was part of the 2017 enhanced budget.

The city hopes to have it completed by September when it will be dedicated just in time for the Sandwich Towne Festival.