Project Safe Trade is now in the Town of Kingsville.
Project Safe Trade was introduced to create a safe and comfortable environment for people to meet and make internet market place transactions.
The program provides a community safe zone as an option for both proposed buyers and sellers of online goods to combat potential crimes including theft, fraud and possession and resale of stolen goods.
A designated area in the public parking lot of Kingsville OPP detachment will be marked as a Project Safe Trade zone.
Although OPP officers will not assist in the negotiating of civil property transactions, they will be available in the event of a municipal bylaw, provincial or criminal offence violation.
Tecumseh OPP has been promoting Project Safe Trade since April of 2016 and was joined by Lakeshore OPP in November of 2016.
