Police are looking for a teen suspect after a convenience store robbery in the 300 block of Mill Street.

Police say it happened on Sunday, February 12th, 2017 at 6:30am.

They report that he teen entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing. He approached the employee at the front counter and demanded money while brandishing a knife. The suspect quickly left the store southbound towards Peter Street with a quantity of money and other items.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’0 to 5’4, with a small stature, and a slender build. He was around 14 to 15 years old, wearing a black 3/4 coat, black track pants, red scarf, gold rim prescription glasses, and was carrying a black over the shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.