Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Hello, my name is Tiny. I’m a Chihuahua mix and I’m about 10 months old. My favourite pastime is cuddling up with you, of course. I also love to play with toys! I have to be reminded once in a while that my foster daddy’s shoes/slippers aren’t mine, but I can’t help myself sometimes. I get super excited and jumpy when you get home, so I would probably do better in a home with children over the age of 12. It takes me a bit to warm up to new people, I will growl at strangers until I know they won’t hurt me. Once I get to know you though, I will follow you around all day long. I’m happy doing anything and everything as long as you are near. I am crate trained and 99% house trained! I’m working on going outside ALL the time, but once in a while I will use the pee pad at the door. I must have a fully secured fenced in yard. It is also important to note that I absolutely HATE getting my nails cut, I mean…who would like that anyways? My foster mom says I will have to be taken to a groomer who understands my fears. If you think that you can give me the life I’ve always yearned for, please apply to adopt me today!