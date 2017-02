Last updated: Tuesday February 14th, 8:25pm

Careless cooking is listed as the cause of a fire in the 600 block of Lincoln Road Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the two storey triplex just after 7:30pm, and found fire on the main floor in the kitchen.

They were able to bring it under control quickly and damage is set at $70,000.

Five people have been displaced. There were no injuries.